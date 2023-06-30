Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 138,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 131,733 shares.The stock last traded at $76.18 and had previously closed at $75.90.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $657.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

