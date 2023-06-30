DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $21.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

