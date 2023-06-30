Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,330,000 after purchasing an additional 793,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

