Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.93.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree
In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.4 %
Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
