Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.12. The firm has a market cap of $721.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

