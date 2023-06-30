Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DCI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

