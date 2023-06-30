DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Julie Eddleman Sells 750 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.25 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $32,287,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.