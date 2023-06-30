Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 1,463.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ETJ opened at $8.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
