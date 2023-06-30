Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 1,463.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETJ opened at $8.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 124,935 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

