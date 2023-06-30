Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $184.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in Ecolab by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

