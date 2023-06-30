Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

