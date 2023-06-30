Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

Shares of ELEMF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

