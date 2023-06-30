Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $464.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $468.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

