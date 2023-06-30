Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Increased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 578,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 154.0% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.