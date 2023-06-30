Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$19.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enerplus has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Free Report ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. The firm had revenue of C$558.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.1406518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.