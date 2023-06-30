EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENLC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 3.1 %

ENLC opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,528 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,736 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

