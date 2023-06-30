Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

EOSE stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

