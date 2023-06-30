EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE EPR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

