EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $46.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

EQT opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EQT will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EQT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

