Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

