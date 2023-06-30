Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report issued on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion.

BCE Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.58.

TSE:BCE opened at C$59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The stock has a market cap of C$54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.66. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.05.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

