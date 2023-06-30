Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.