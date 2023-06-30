ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ESE opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

