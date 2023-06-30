ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ESE opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.