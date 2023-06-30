ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 662,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 7.89. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. Research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

