ETF Managers Group LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

