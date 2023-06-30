ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 309 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

