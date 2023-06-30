Evercore ISI Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $363.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $375.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.69. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

