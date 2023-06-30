Evercore ISI Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $56.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

XPO Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 223,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in XPO by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

