Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

