Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Boosted by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $107.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

