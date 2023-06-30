FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

CVLT stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

