FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -357.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,618 shares of company stock worth $70,004,626. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

