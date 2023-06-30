FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,180 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,790. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.80, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

