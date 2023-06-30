FCF Advisors LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of MXL opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

