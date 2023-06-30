FCF Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $536.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.