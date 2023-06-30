FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

LPLA opened at $217.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.32. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.