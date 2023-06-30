FCF Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $443.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

