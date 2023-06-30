FCF Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,371,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,132,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 510,057 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata Price Performance

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Teradata stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

