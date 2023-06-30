FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,382,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 193,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.09.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

