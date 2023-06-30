FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $77.72 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $2,407,256. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.