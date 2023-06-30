FCF Advisors LLC Invests $414,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

