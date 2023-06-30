FCF Advisors LLC Invests $657,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $5,360,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.