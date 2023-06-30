FCF Advisors LLC Invests $731,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

