FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 2,120 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 465,615 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $13,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 79,556 shares of company stock worth $3,872,021 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 1.31. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

