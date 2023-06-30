FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 2,866 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

OXY opened at $58.52 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.