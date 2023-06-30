FCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,807 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,540,000 after buying an additional 119,256 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.