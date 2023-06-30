FCF Advisors LLC Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 48.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 403,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $194.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

