FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $166.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $46,677,002. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

