FCF Advisors LLC Sells 25,274 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

