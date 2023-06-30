FCF Advisors LLC Takes $768,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $45,379,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $28,042,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $2,307,285. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

