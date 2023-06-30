FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.14 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.