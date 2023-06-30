Financial Insights Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
